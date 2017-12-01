Kategorie wählen

BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas Asset Management announces launch of Parvest Green Bond

BNP Paribas Asset Management (‘BNPP AM’) is extending its SRI offering with the launch of Parvest Green Bond, using a proprietary integrated engagement approach to identify investments expected to have the most positive environmental impact.

 

Currently valued at EUR 100 million1, Parvest Green Bond invests in bonds used to finance projects designed to mitigate or address climate change issues. It is managed by BNPP AM’s Fixed Income team leveraging proprietary analysis provided by its Sustainability Research Team. BNPP AM has been a market leader in sustainable & responsible investing since 2002 and manages nearly EUR 30 billion in SRI strategies, including more than EUR 500 million in green bonds (as at 30 June 2017).

Bonds are analysed using BNPP AM’s internal assessment methodology, incorporating financial and extrafinancial analysis to identify the most appropriate portfolio holdings from the universe of almost 150 issues representing around USD 115 billion of outstanding bonds. An innovative engagement process ensures that investments have a positive impact on climate change. This includes an initial meeting with the issuer to verify each bond’s sustainability credentials ahead of purchase, combined with ongoing monitoring of the environmental impact throughout the life of the bond.

The green bond market is expanding rapidly, and the inclusion of sovereign bonds such as the French government’s EUR8.6 billion issue, as of June 2017 provides greater liquidity and depth to the market. Green bonds can be issued by sovereigns, agencies or corporates, and enable capital-raising and investment for new and existing projects that have environmental benefits, including limiting climate change. Analysis conducted by BNPP AM suggests that between now and 2030, USD4 trillion will be required annually to support the energy transition towards a low-carbon economy. Meanwhile the global fixed-income market totals USD 100 trillion of outstanding securities. Green bonds are the missing link between the need for energy transition financing and supply from debt capital markets, and are therefore ideally suited to support low-carbon and climate-resilient development.

Felipe Gordillo, Senior ESG analyst & Arnaud-Guilhem Lamy, manager of Parvest Green Bond, comment: “Climate change is one of the greatest challenges of our time and green bonds are one of the best ways to finance activities with low greenhouse gas emissions and to support low-carbon and climate-resilient development. Meanwhile the rapid expansion of the green bond market means that it is now diversified enough to offer a genuine investment solution. Our SRI research expertise dating back 15 years, very wellresourced fixed income portfolio management capability and almost EUR 500 million of existing investments in green bonds makes us ideally placed to manage Parvest Green Bond. Greenhouse gas avoidance is the key climate benefit of the fund, enabling investors to offset carbon emissions in their fixed income portfolios, as well as to meet sustainable regulatory requirements.”

Parvest Green Bond is benchmarked against the Bloomberg Barclays MSCI Global Green Bond Index (Euro Hedged). It invests in issues with a minimum credit rating of B-, and may also use futures, options and swaps. The fund aims to have a minimum of 83.5% of green bonds. Denominated in euros, it uses FX derivatives to hedge bonds issued in other currencies. The base currency is Euros. Parvest Green Bond is currently registered for sale in Austria, France, Germany, Luxembourg and the United Kingdom.

This new launch contributes to the energy transition policy followed by BNP Paribas. The Group has a long standing commitment to sustainability and aims to rank among the top three global players for eurodenominated issues by 2018.

print

ESG Impact Investing

ESG Impact Investing

Nachhaltige Investmentfonds zu UN-Entwicklungszielen.

Die Ausgaben im Überblick

ETF-News

ETF-News

Aktuelle News zu börsengehandelten Indexfonds.

zu den News

Guided Content

Guided Content ist ein crossmediales Konzept, welches dem Leser das Vergleichen von Finanzprodukten veranschaulicht und ein fundiertes Hintergrundwissen liefert.

Die Ausgaben im Überblick

ASCORE Auszeichnung

Es gibt viele gute Tarife – für die Auszeichnung „Tarif des Monats“ gehört mehr dazu. Lesen Sie hier, was die ausgezeichneten Tarife zu bieten haben.

Tarife des Monats im Überblick

YouTube

Mit dem Laden des Videos akzeptieren Sie die Datenschutzerklärung von YouTube.
Mehr erfahren

Video laden

Mein Geld Imagefilm

Mein Geld Newsletter

Melden Sie sich für unseren 14-tägigen Newsletter an.

zur Newsletteranmeldung

25 Jahre Mein Geld
Icon

Mein Geld TV

Das aktuelle Video
Das Kompositgeschäft boomt trotz der Coronakrise
-
Mein Geld TV One-on-One mit Herrn Ralf Dietrich // Vertriebskoordinator Partnervertrieb, Gothaer

One-on-One – das Expertengespräch von Mein Geld TV: Isabelle Hägewald, im Interview mit Herrn Herrn Ralf Dietrich // Vertriebskoordination Komposit Partnervertriebe Gothaer Allgemeine Versicherung. Das Kompositgeschäft boomt trotz der Coronakrise - wie ist das zu bewerten?

zum Video | alle Videos
Icon

Mein Geld Magazin

Die aktuelle Ausgabe
Mein Geld 03 | 2021

Die Zeitschrift Mein Geld - Anlegermagazin liefert in fünf Ausgaben im Jahr Hintergrundinformationen und Nachrichten aus den Bereichen Wirtschaft, Politik und Finanzen.

zur Ausgabe | alle Ausgaben

MeinGeld ONLINE

MeinGeld Magazin

MeinGeld TV

Mehr von MeinGeld